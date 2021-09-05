Insa poll: the SPD extends its lead over Union

Angela Merkel has had to come to the rescue of the German Christian Democrats, who are sinking in the polls with less than three weeks to go before the elections. The debacle of its candidate, Armin Laschet, is already a record one. Never before have polls predicted a vote intention of less than 20%. The Forsa Democracy Institute on Tuesday widened the gap that separates them from the Social Democrats to six percentage points. At 19% for the CDU-CSU and 25% for Olaf Scholz’s SPD, Laschet hits rock bottom in party records. And Merkel, reluctant to participate in the electoral campaign from her position as chancellor, has gone on the attack in an also unusual scenario. “It does not matter who governs this country,” he exclaimed this Tuesday in what is probably his last speech in the Bundestag, the Lower House of the German Parliament, before the elections on September 26, which he does not appear after 16 years in office.