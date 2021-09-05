Insa poll: the SPD extends its lead over Union |
Berlin (dpa) – Three weeks before the federal elections, the SPD and chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz increased their lead over the Union in an Insa poll. The Social Democrats gain in the "Sunday trend" for "Bild am Sonntag" a percentage point compared to the previous week and are now at 25 percent. The CDU and CSU with their candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet together reach 20%, a point lower than a week ago – and, according to the newspaper, an all-time low.
