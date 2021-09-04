Minnetonka hands Edina 30-7 season opener loss

Two teams with second-year head coaches met in the football opener Sept. 2 at Minnetonka, and the home team walked away with a 30-7 victory over Edina. Mark Esch came to Minnetonka last year after a successful run at Mankato West that included a pair of state titles. The system he installed at Tonka led to three touchdown passes by senior quarterback Will Martin Thursday night. Martin hit Cade Conzemius on scoring plays of 50 and 12 yards. Jacob McCalla, the junior running back had touchdown runs of 19 and 22 yards, both in the first quarter. Bret Worley forced a safety for two points and Ben Schuster kicked four extra points.