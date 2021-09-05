Trevor Rogers OK in return as Marlins rally to beat Phillies, 3-2
MIAMI — It wasn’t his best start of the season by any stretch of the imagination. But Trevor Rogers simply returning to the mound on Saturday was a highlight. He had gone more than a month since his last start for the Miami Marlins. He was away from the team completely for two weeks while dealing with a pair of family medical emergencies and then spent the final two weeks of August building up his pitch count for his eventual return.www.leadertelegram.com
