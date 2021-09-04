(Win it!) Learn about customized Visa and Mastercards from GiftcardGranny.com

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. If your are looking to improve your home, you may want to start with one of the most important pieces! In our September 6 show we will highlight Roof Fix! This company strives to provide you the best service you will ever have for all your roofing and repair needs! From the initial conversation to cleaning up after the project is complete this company wants to exced all your expectations. Roof Fix Houston is proud to be the #1-rated roofing company in Houston. They are a GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor with top ratings on HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, as well as an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. Offer unmatched professional roofing installation and repair services you can rely on them to improve your home, safely and quickly! They specialize in both residential and commercial roofing, and our team is skilled and knowledgeable in all types of roofing materials. Learn more about their process here.