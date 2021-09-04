(Win it!) Learn about customized Visa and Mastercards from GiftcardGranny.com
Did you know that we begin to work on our Holiday Gift Guide at the end of August? The Holiday Gift Guide is our largest project of the year and goes live in early November. We spend a lot of time searching for the best gift ideas, testing products, taking photos, writing posts, and planning social media shares. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes. This year, we are going to give you some sneak peaks of items that you'll see again in our Holiday Gift Guide! In today's post, we'll tell you about one of our favorite gift items -- customizable gift cards from GiftcardGranny.com! We'll also share a giveaway where one lucky winner will receive a customized $50 prepaid Visa to use for early holiday shopping.lewisville.bubblelife.com
