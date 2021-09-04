Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge teams up with TVA, Discover Life in America to host a “BioBlitz”
SPRINGVILLE, TN – The Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge will be teaming up with Discover Life in America (DLiA) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to host a BioBlitz at the Big Sandy Unit of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge in north-central Tennessee. This free event is open to the public and is a wonderful chance to learn about the animals, plants, and other organisms that live around the Refuge.www.knoxvilledailysun.com
