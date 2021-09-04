CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial renovations complete

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Since 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been a solemn,. quiet escape for mourners to pay their respects to those who died at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the west side of the building, killing 184 people onboard and employees inside the U.S. military headquarters.

PhotographyMilitary.com

25 Intense Photos Captured at the Pentagon on 9/11

As Americans pause to remember 9/11, the anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the crash of flight Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, haunting images of destruction, courage and sacrifice likely leap to mind. We can remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we learned of the attacks.
Militarydefense.gov

Senior CNN Pentagon Correspondent Recalls 9/11

Barbara Starr is a legend at the Pentagon for her accurate reporting and for asking the tough questions of Defense Department leaders. On Sept. 11, 2001, she was like the rest of Americans. Starr was working as a producer for ABC News then and woke up early to get a head start on the day. Sept. 11 is her birthday, and she was looking forward to an easy day and maybe getting out early to have dinner with friends.
Militarythedanielislandnews.com

The 9/11 Memorial

Among the more indelible images to emerge on Sept. 11, 2001, was the sight of two planes crashing into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. Still photos and video footage of those planes flying into the Twin Towers were the first images of the attacks many Americans saw, and anyone who watched events unfold that morning will ever forget those images.
Springfield, VAPosted by
PBS NewsHour

An untold story of escape from the Pentagon on 9/11

Bobby Hogue woke up on his office floor covered in jet fuel. Thick black smoke consumed the room, dancing in a searing amber glow. Hogue’s head and ears pounded. His body throbbed with pain. As he pulled himself to his feet, the reality unfolding around him began to sink in. Through a crack in the floor, he could see a raging inferno on the deck below. He yelled out to his three office mates. All of them were injured, one so concussed he could barely move. Hogue stumbled to the only door in the office and pulled the handle with all of his strength. The explosion had wedged the door shut. They were trapped.
Bedford County, PAWTAJ

Veteran walking to national 9/11 monuments nears Flight 93 Memorial

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One veteran has embarked on a journey to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the September 11 attacks. Jesse Johnson-Bower started in New York City at the World Trade Center 16 days ago. He’s now on his way to the Flight 93 National Memorial, where he’s expected to arrive Monday, before headed to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, where he will arrive the morning of September 11.
Festivalwshu.org

Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.
Military13newsnow.com

9/11 Pentagon survivor served as a reassuring voice

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Twenty years ago Saturday, the worst terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil took place. One Hampton Roads man was directly in the crosshairs and his was the calm, reassuring voice that day, letting the country know that, despite the horrible thing that had just happened, it was all going to be OK.
Festivaldefense.gov

Pentagon 9/11 Observance Ceremony

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley will host an observance ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
Militarywfcnnews.com

Local 9/11 survivor reflects on Pentagon attack

JACKSON COUNTY - A local 9/11 survivor who was inside the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 is reflecting on the tragedy 20 years later. Lyndon Willms was working as a Joint Strategic Planner in the Pentagon on the morning of 9/11/2001. He says the attack on the Pentagon came as no surprise following the attacks in New York.
Hilo, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Retired Army Colonel Recounts Her Day at the Pentagon on 9/11, and the Aftermath

Debra Lewis was working at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. A Hilo resident and retired Army colonel, Lewis remembers her experience inside the Pentagon after a plane crashed into the building 20 years ago. Also a commander for the State of Hawaiʻi Veterans of Foreign Wars, she served in the military for 34 years and has lived on Hawai'i Island for the last nine. She’s an author and has been an instructor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Charlotte County, FLthecharlottegazette.com

Inside the Pentagon

Saturday, Sept. 11 will mark the passage of two decades since the day that changed many lives forever and the world as we know it. Some are too young to remember the events that unfolded on Sept. 11, 2001, some are no longer with us and some will carry that memory and horror of that fall day with them forever.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Inazu was in Pentagon on 9/11. He reflects on the day

John Inazu, the Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law and Religion at Washington University in St. Louis, was working in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when a plane crashed into the building. Here, he reflects on the day and what it means to him now. “I was working...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Pentagon quilts, Army memorial continue to pay homage to 9/11 victims

Twenty years ago, terrorists hijacked four flights and launched a series of attacks that changed all of America. At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the World Trade Center's north tower in New York, followed by a second attack on the south tower by Flight 175 at 9:03 a.m. The result of the crash killed everyone on both flights and hundreds of others working in the two buildings.

