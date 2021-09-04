National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial renovations complete
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Since 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been a solemn,. quiet escape for mourners to pay their respects to those who died at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the west side of the building, killing 184 people onboard and employees inside the U.S. military headquarters.www.knoxvilledailysun.com
Comments / 0