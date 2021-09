St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes has shown some concerning similarities to fellow Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez. When St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes surrendered a walkoff grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 5, the only question was how much worse it could get. After all, he had given up a walkoff home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates just a week earlier (on his birthday, no less), and it was clear to any viewer that he would have rather been anywhere besides a baseball field.