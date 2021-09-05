CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Severino’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z658A_0bmzPGpE00
Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino watches his run scoring sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. The Orioles won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and manager Aaron Boone went to his All-Star closer with the save taken out of play.

Ryan Mountcastle struck out against Chapman (5-4) leading off but reached via wild pitch. Austin Hays singled and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases, and Chapman struck out Ramón Urías before Severino’s fly to deep left field easily scored Mountcastle from third.

Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres ended Baltimore’s unexpected no-hit bid with an RBI infield single with one out in the seventh that bounced off second baseman Jahmai Jones’ glove.

Cole Sulser (4-3) got the last out of the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth to end Baltimore’s three-hitter.

Rookie right-hander Chris Ellis allowed several hard line drives but held New York without a hit over five innings. Tanner Scott worked a perfect sixth before running into trouble in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 8

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Toronto beat Oakland for its sixth victory in seven games.

Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer while Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots for Toronto.

Mark Canha hit a three-run homer for Oakland and finished with four RBIs. Sean Murphy added a two-run blast and Matt Chapman hit a solo shot.

Berríos (10-7) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (0-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.

RAYS 11, TWINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit one of the Rays’ franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.

Díaz had an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer off Andrew Albers during a five-run second.

Franco broke a tie with Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21 on his first-inning RBI single.

Jordan Luplow, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz and Brandon Lowe also homered for Rays.

Chris Archer (1-1) allowed four runs and four hits over five innings. Dietrich Enns picked up his first career save.

Minnesota got homers from Miguel Sanó and Jorge Polanco. Albers (1-1) allowed nine runs and 10 hits, including four homers, over three innings.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel’s RBI single capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Chicago over Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. Alfonso Rivas singled home a run in the ninth that drew the Cubs within 6-5 and Rafael Ortega’s third hit of the game tied it.

Scott Effross (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win. Chris Stratton (5-1) took the loss.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Wilmer Difo had two RBIs for the Pirates.

METS 11, NATIONALS 9, 9 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

NATIONALS 4, METS 3, 2ND GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar homered as Washington ended a seven-game skid with a victory in the second game of a doubleheader for a split.

The Mets won the opener after blowing a nine-run lead before bouncing back on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth inning.

New York began the day four games behind Atlanta in the NL East and four games back of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot.

Michael Conforto put the Mets ahead in the nightcap with an RBI single in the first. Thomas homered to lead off the bottom of the first and Carter Kieboom’s single gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Washington starter Josh Rogers (1-0) earned his first big league win since 2018, cruising through five innings. He allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Kevin Pillar hit his 13th homer of the season for the Mets. Tyler Megill (2-4) pitched six innings and allowed four runs. He struck out eight.

Ahead 9-0 in the fourth inning of the first game, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all.

Mets reliever Trevor May (7-2) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Lindor then led off the ninth with his 12th homer, connecting against Finnegan (4-6) to also score the automatic runner from second.

Heath Hembree pitched the ninth to record his ninth save.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2

MIAMI (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and Miami rallied to beat Philadelphia.

Brinson’s opposite-field shot off reliever Archie Bradley (7-3) ricocheted off the inside of the foul pole in right field for his eighth homer, punctuating a three-run inning.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a leadoff double and scored on Miguel Rojas’ RBI single. With two out, Brinson ended an 0-for-9 funk with the homer.

Anthony Bass (2-7) struck out the side in a scoreless eighth, and Dylan Floro followed with a scoreless ninth after a leadoff walk, picking up his eighth save.

Andrew McCutchen homered and starting pitcher Ranger Suárez added an RBI double in the fourth inning for the Phillies.

RED SOX 4, INDIANS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Boston a win over Cleveland.

Verdugo’s two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, his 33rd of the season.

Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season.

Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched his first pro shutout, throwing a three-hitter that led Milwaukee over St. Louis.

Houser (8-6) didn’t allow a runner until Nolan Arenado led off the fifth inning with a single. He struck out seven and walked none.

Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run. The Brewers added three runs in the second on RBI singles by Rowdy Tellez and Urias and a ground-rule double by Luke Maile.

Kwang Hyun Kim (6-7) exited with two outs in the second after Willy Adames got Milwaukee’s seventh hit.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

566K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Finnegan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yanks#Brewers#Ap#The New York Yankees#Mountcastle#Blue Jays#Rays#Hall Of Famers#Cubs 7#Cubs#Mets 3#Mets#Marlins 3#Phillies 2 Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 4, Orioles 3: Winning Ugly

Let’s get to the important stuff first: the Rays won, and the Yankees lost, extending the Rays lead to five games with 33 games remaining. Now to the details: that was some gross sausage making tonight. The bats struggled against John Means, a pitcher they had owned all year. The defense was a lot of WTFing. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings was abysmal at calling balls and strikes. Even shiny new toy Adam Conley was considerably less shiny. But the Rays won anyway. How? Not because of luck dragons. Not because of grit and the Will to Win.
MLBchatsports.com

Arozarena, Rays rally past Orioles yet again, 4-3

It was another game in which the Orioles did seemingly everything they needed to beat the Tampa Bay Rays. And another game in which the Rays reminded the O’s and their fans that, you know what, it doesn’t really matter. A team that has spent all season showcasing its ability...
MLBchatsports.com

Grichuk sacrifice fly give Blue Jays 5-4 win over Orioles

TORONTO — A Randal Grichuk pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth inning was enough to save the Blue Jays from being red-faced for the second straight outing against the Baltimore Orioles. Grichuk's fly ball to centre scored Bo Bichette to give Toronto a 5-4 victory and avoid another loss to...
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Fall to Orioles 4-3

The New York Yankees fell to the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Saturday afternoon. The Yankees are now 78 and 57 in the season and the Cubs are 42 and 92. The Yankees and Cubs face off again this afternoon at 1: 05. In related news, Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was helped...
MLBabc17news.com

Stanton’s single in 11th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single and the New York Yankees came back to edge the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the the race for the first AL wild card. Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI single in the 10th that put Baltimore ahead 3-2. DJ LeMahieu answered with a tying single in the bottom half. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes wriggled out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the top of the 11th. Stanton, whose homer in the fourth provided the Yankees’ first hit against Orioles starter John Means, grounded a 2-1 pitch from Dillon Tate up the middle, easily scoring automatic runner Aaron Judge from second with the winning run.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Royals lineups

Trey Mancini (oblique) and Ramón Urías (leg) remain out of the Orioles lineup for tonight’s game against the Royals at Camden Yards. Ryan McKenna is in center field and Cedric Mullins is the designated hitter. Pedro Severino is batting cleanup. Austin Hays will try to extend his hitting streak to...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBwkzo.com

Miguel Cabrera now all-time interleague hits leader

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera had three hits in last night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, putting him at the top of the interleague hits list. Cabrera passed Ichiro Suzuki to take over the lead with 369. He now needs 33 more hits to...
MLBTalking Chop

Swanson gets a day off, Arcia and Heredia in the lineup against Rogers

Dansby Swanson hasn’t exactly been an iron man throughout his career, but his day off today is only the second he’s gotten all year. (Coincidentally, the first day off, back on June 13, also came against the Marlins at home.) Orlando Arcia gets the start at shortstop, while despite last night’s heroics, Joc Pederson rides the pine against southpaw Trevor Rogers as Guillermo Heredia starts in his place:

Comments / 0

Community Policy