The series that all Cardinals fans have been waiting for is coming next week,. The St. Louis Cardinals will be at home for a 4-game series against the LA Dodgers starting Labor Day, so why is this unlike any other series. This series has Albert Pujols back at Busch Stadium for the first time as a Dodger. This is his second time back to St. Louis since 2012. To celebrate Pujols' return, the Cardinals are selling tickets for that series for just $5.55 a ticket. Of course the $5.55 comes from his current number he wears for the Dodgers 55.