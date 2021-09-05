CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Water Polo Falls to Harvard and MIT

 6 days ago

Game One (L, 24-6) Despite the scoreboard the Lakers played the No. 11 ranked Crimson tough. Harvard opened the scoring but Aleksa Vucurovic answered just a minute and a half later to tie the game at one. After the first quarter, Harvard led 4-2. Derek Kagen netted his first goal of the season with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter. Mercyhurst was kept off the board in the second quarter, the score was 9-2 at halftime.

