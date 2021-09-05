Men's Water Polo Falls to Harvard and MIT

The players on Cuesta Men's Water Polo team have been preparing for this season for a long time and it showed this weekend in Merced. Cuesta was one of only two California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) teams to play a game in 2020-21 and, after posting the program's first ever losing record against a schedule of NCAA teams, they were primed to return to the CCCAA. The Cougars opened the day with a scrimmage with Las Positas, but then got straight to work against a pair of fellow 2019 playoff teams. The Cougars took their first steps towards another run of 40-plus winning seasons with a pair of decisive victories. The Cougars officially began the season by crushing American River, 25-8, and posting the program's highest goal total in a decade. The Cougars' offense shared the wealth with a dozen players scoring in the game, led by 2019 All-WSC Driver Eric Klang's (Bakersfield) four-goal game. Klang also got some help from fellow Sophomore Joshua Halopoff (Porterville HS) and Freshman Ronan Bailey (Fresno), who each recorded a "hat trick" against the Beavers. Klang returned in the nightcap with a career-high five goals as the Cougars took down 2019 CCCAA Bronze Medalist Sierra, 21-12. The Wolverines, who finished 3rd at the 2019 CCCAA State Championship, hung with the Cougars for the first half, trailing only 8-6 at the intermission, but the Cougars opened the second half on an 8-3 run and never looked back. Klang's big game was supported by hat tricks from Freshmen Johnny Northcutt (Visalia) and Dean Moody (Oxnard). In the goal, Sophomore Colton Boyd (Porterville) and Freshman Garrett Wilson (Turlock) split each game in the goal and combined for 21 saves on the day. The Cougars are 2-0 on the year, however their weekend was cut short as the second day of the Merced Tournament was cancelled due to poor air quality.