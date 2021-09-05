CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola Beach, FL

Healthy Gulf to host day of hands-on environmental education at Pensacola Beach

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy Gulf to host day of hands-on environmental education at Pensacola Beach. Where: Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Dr, Unit B, Pensacola Beach. Join in for some hands-on education about local beaches and waterways with the nonprofit organization Healthy Gulf. Healthy Gulf will be setup outdoors with displays of popular shells and other items that wash ashore on local beaches, as well as some live fish and other marine life from Santa Rosa Sound. The Pensacola MESS Hall will be there as well with lessons about sea turtles, fish and more.

