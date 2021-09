(Riverton, WY) – It was a very busy first weekend of competition for rustler sports teams. Volleyball hosted a tournament to begin regular season play and won in grand fashion. The Rustlers would beat three teams ranked in the top 8 in the country along the way to going 4-0 for the weekend. After dropping Southern Idaho in three on Thursday, they downed #4 Snow in 5 sets Friday. Saturday saw them take down #8 Western Nebraska in 4. It’s the first time since bringing back volleyball to Central that they have beaten the Cougars. They ended the tournament beating previously unbeaten Utah State Eastern in a five set battle. All Region 9 returning Sophomore Kenzie Templeton tallied a new career high 30 kills in the win. Central volleyball goes to a tournament in Salt Lake this upcoming weekend.