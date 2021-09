Before Saturday's season opener against No. 23 Louisiana, we asked five questions that Texas was facing. Here's how they played out in the 38-18 victory:. Remember, this is just one game. But Hudson Card easily answered a lot of questions and eased concerns about Steve Sarkisian going with the redshirt freshman. Card looked mature against a Top 25 opponent, certainly more mature than a quarterback should have looked with only three college completions under his belt. He looked steady, made plays running the ball, extended drives, managed the pocket, made good decisions, avoided mistakes and showed accuracy with over-the-middle throws and contested passes. Again, it was just the first game. Next up is a road game in hostile Fayetteville, Ark.