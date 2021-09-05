CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's win over Northern Iowa

By Michael Swain
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State opened its 2021 season with a 16-10 win over Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State got off to a slow start early in the game and fell behind in the first quarter when Northern Iowa scored a 52-yard touchdown. But Iowa State rebounded and scored on three consecutive possessions to end the first half. The game slowed down in the second half and Iowa State looked to control the clock. Iowa State held Northern Iowa scoreless in the second half.

