‘The Accountant’ Sequel Moving Forward With Plans For Third Film

To this day, fans and followers of the original Matrix movie still discuss the maligned sequels. While some still enjoy them it seems that even more people criticize Reloaded and Revolutions. And that seems to be a consistent theme at Warner Bros. since their new synopsis for the upcoming Matrix Resurrections appears to be writing off the sequels and making them not part of the official canon going forward. Their newly released break down says that the 2021 sequel will be a direct follow up to the 1999 movie and will only continue the story beyond The Matrix. This may be the best route forward for them if this upcoming film proves to be a major hit for the studio. From the trailer that released today, it looks as though they're making good on the newly revealed promise of a direct sequel.