‘The Accountant’ Sequel Moving Forward With Plans For Third Film

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Accountant proved to be a big hit for Ben Affleck, director Gavin O’Connor, and Warner Bros. back in 2016, earning $155M worldwide. There was immediate talk of a sequel that would reunite the duo, but they instead moved to sports drama The Way Back, earning some of the best reviews of their careers. But now O’Connor reveals to Cinemablend that a sequel to The Accountant is officially in the works and there’s already talk of making it a trilogy…

