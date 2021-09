Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cinematographer Bill Pope is also attached to the upcoming Ant-Man sequel. One common criticism of Marvel Studios films in the past had to do with their visual style, but that seems to be changing with Phase Four thanks to projects like Loki and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Bill Pope was behind the camera for Shang-Chi and a new Arri Crew listing discovered by Will Mavity on Twitter suggests that he will return to the MCU for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.