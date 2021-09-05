CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

OWC Jellyfish Manager 2.0 offers deeper analytics and cloud backup integrations for server administration

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

OWC announces Jellyfish Manager 2.0. The Jellyfish Manager is the modern interface between the user and the Jellyfish by OWC. It gives post-production teams the tools they need to be self-reliant and frees up IT teams to stay focused on their day-to-day tasks. With a style that matches the modern-day software tools creatives use daily, Jellyfish Manager is the easy-to-use tool for server administration.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Cloud Services#Backups#Software#Owc#Aws#Wasabi#Frame Io#Jellyfish Media Engine#Postlab#Apple Final Cut Pro#Snapshots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Data analytics platform Fobi completes Shopify integration

Canada-based data analytics company Fobi has completed integration of platform with Shopify by launching Fobi App on the Shopify App Store for purchase by Shopify retailers. Fobi App for the Shopify App Store will give Fobi access to Shopify’s global retailers and partners, driving even more business for Fobi moving forward. The Fobi App provides Shopify retailers with access to real-time data aggregation and insights across disparate online and offline data sources.
Computerstechviral.net

10 Best Cloud File Storage and Backup Services You Need to Know

Over the years, cloud storage services have served as the best way to protect ourselves from data loss. For example, when your hard drive crash or when you accidentally delete your important files, you have no options to get the lost data. However, if you have all your important data...
Softwareautomationworld.com

Demystifying Analytics – An Integrator’s Perspective Roadmap

Much has been written, and continues to be written, about the virtues of digital transformation, information technology / operational technology (IT/OT) convergence and IIoT. Foundational to why a manufacturer would make investments in these is the acquisition of plant floor data for purposes of converting the data into actionable information. The type of information and the level of analytics largely depends on the maturity level of the factory floor convergence of the automation systems.
Technologymartechseries.com

Alluxio Praised for Technology Innovation in Cloud, Data Analytics and Data Management with Recent Industry Awards

Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI/ML workloads, today announced the addition of many new industry accolades in 1H 2021. Alluxio moves data closer to AI and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects.
Businessthefastmode.com

Equinix, IBM Partner to Integrate Multiple Cloud Solutions in Hybrid Enviroment

Equinix and IBM are collaborating to help customers and partners integrate multiple cloud solutions in hybrid environments, solve digital transformation challenges, automate time-consuming work, and simplify collaboration. Together, we are working to make it easier for our joint customers to access IBM Cloud services from their digital infrastructures on Platform...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Tackling intelligent data management in the cloud

It is predicted that by 2025 there will have been 175 zettabytes of data generated, with machines already creating upwards of 40% of the world’s data annually. This exponential data growth is being driven by innovation, with many organizations widening their IoT networks and enhancing their cloud computing capabilities. The imminent arrival of 5G is set to be a major catalyst in this forecast, aided by an increasingly connected global population.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Why Privileged Access Management Is So Hard in the Cloud

Privileged access management (PAM) is in a bizarre place right now. On the one hand, organizations mostly understand the value of PAM. In a July 2019 study cited by Forbes, for instance, just 1% of respondents said that they don’t use any kind of PAM. More than eight of 10 of those respondents were happy with the tools and strategy that they were using for PAM.
ComputersCMSWire

Risk Management and Cloud Computing: Two Approaches

There’s a new COSO preacher in town. Are they a threat or an enabler of a peaceful and safe community? Should we embrace them and listen to their advice?. COSO's "Enterprise Risk Management for Cloud Computing" is an interesting document. I am not a fan, but if you are in IT or responsible for addressing IT-related risk, you might find it of some interest.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Fivetran Announces Industry’s Most Secure Cloud Data Integration Platform

Fivetran Business Critical delivers enterprise-grade security to address sensitive or regulated data requirements. Fivetran, the leading automated data integration provider, announced the addition of a new product tier that offers a set of key security-related features for enterprises: Fivetran Business Critical. Building on its ability to fully manage data pipelines, Fivetran now offers enterprises the highest level of protection for sensitive data. Fivetran Business Critical enables them to create a more secure modern data stack that meets internal and regulatory requirements.
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

Reframing Data Management: Data Management 2.0

A cartoon making its way around social media asks the provocative question “Who wants clean data?” (Everyone raises their hands) and then asks, “Who wants to CLEAN the data?” (Nobody raises their hands). I took the cartoon one step further (apology for my artistic skills) and asked, “Who wants to PAY for clean data?” and shows everyone running for the exits (Figure 1).
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Enterprising criminals are selling direct access to cloud accounts

Lacework released its cloud threat report, unveiling the new techniques and avenues cybercriminals are infiltrating to profit from businesses. The rapid shift of applications and infrastructure to the cloud creates gaps in the security posture of organizations everywhere. This has increased the opportunities for cybercriminals to steal data, take advantage of an organization’s assets, and to gain illicit network access.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Code42 Incydr Flows accelerates incident response for insider risk events

Code42 announced Incydr Flows, a series of actions that are automated and triggered by the Code42 Incydr product to effectively respond to different types of insider risk events. Incydr Flows are designed to monitor, contain, educate or resolve events and can be tailored by severity, context and priority level for...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

The age of AI-powered devices at the edge

The vast amount of data constantly collected by the billions of sensors and devices that make up the IoT can pose a serious processing challenge for businesses that rely on traditional intelligence and analytics tools. Historically, thes devices have been weaker and required to process data on central servers, usually...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Traditional SIEM platforms no longer meet the needs of security practitioners

Panther Labs released the findings from their report which surveyed over 400 security professionals who actively use a SIEM platform as part of their job, including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, security engineers, security analysts, and security architects, to gain insight into their current SIEM challenges, frustrations, and desires when it comes to capabilities.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Kymeta and Comtech Partner to Offer Integrated VSAT Solutions

Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global, and Comtech Telecommunications, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, have announced a technology and business development partnership. As a result, Kymeta has diversified its service offerings via network compatibility with Comtech’s UHP-200 Universal Satellite Router and the Kymeta u8 terminal, and Comtech has expanded the distribution of its recently acquired UHP product line and strengthened its ability to offer integrated VSAT solutions to its customers.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Perforce Helix Artifacts streamlines development workflow complexity and reduces costs

Perforce Software announced its new universal package manager, Helix Artifacts. Helix Artifacts allows Helix Core users to capitalize on their Perforce investment by storing, versioning, and delivering source code and development artifacts from a single, secure location. Using artifacts in the development of software increases team velocity and maintains product...
Stocksinvesting.com

Domo vs. Teradata: Which Cloud Data Analytics Stock is a Better Buy?

Most companies in the cloud space are expected to continue benefiting from the growing demand for their solutions from almost every industry because of the ongoing digital transformation. Hence, we think cloud data analytics companies Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.San Diego, Calif.-based hybrid cloud analytics software provider Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services. It offers primarily Teradata Vantage, an analytics platform. In comparison, Domo, Inc. (DOMO) in American Fork, Utah, operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects the CEO and frontline employees with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights to manage the business from smartphones.
Computerssiliconangle.com

New releases from AWS aim to bridge storage administrators’ path to the cloud

While moving to the cloud seems to be the natural path for many workloads and enterprise applications, there is still some resistance to be overcome. This is the case with some storage administrators, who are responsible for one of the most important business assets – data – and fear that a change could compromise performance, availability and security.
ComputersItproportal

Cloud storage for backups: how to choose a provider

How do you choose the best cloud storage for backup? First, you must understand what the cloud is. Essentially, it’s a collection of computers (or servers) that are always connected to the internet. By storing your data on the cloud, you can collaborate with your team members online, as well as have a failsafe in case your local backups ever get destroyed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy