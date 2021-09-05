OWC Jellyfish Manager 2.0 offers deeper analytics and cloud backup integrations for server administration

Most companies in the cloud space are expected to continue benefiting from the growing demand for their solutions from almost every industry because of the ongoing digital transformation. Hence, we think cloud data analytics companies Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.San Diego, Calif.-based hybrid cloud analytics software provider Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services. It offers primarily Teradata Vantage, an analytics platform. In comparison, Domo, Inc. (DOMO) in American Fork, Utah, operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects the CEO and frontline employees with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights to manage the business from smartphones.