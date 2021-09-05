OWC Jellyfish Manager 2.0 offers deeper analytics and cloud backup integrations for server administration
OWC announces Jellyfish Manager 2.0. The Jellyfish Manager is the modern interface between the user and the Jellyfish by OWC. It gives post-production teams the tools they need to be self-reliant and frees up IT teams to stay focused on their day-to-day tasks. With a style that matches the modern-day software tools creatives use daily, Jellyfish Manager is the easy-to-use tool for server administration.www.helpnetsecurity.com
