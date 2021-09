KENOSHA, Wis. — In a thrilling double overtime game, the Carthage women's soccer team beat Luther 2-1 in the Battle on the Border Tournament at Art Keller Field. After both teams could not find the back of the net in the first half, Katie Cochran got the scoring going at the 47:34 mark of the second half putting Carthage (1-1) up 1-0 until Luther (0-2) tied it at one 13 minutes later. As the teams fought hard in the first overtime period, Amelia Price scored the golden goal for the Firebirds with 42 seconds left off an uncleared corner kick giving the Firebirds the victory 2-1.