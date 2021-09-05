CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannehill comes off Titans reserve-COVID 19 list

By Joseph Wenzel, Digital Content Manager
WSMV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine days before the season-opener, quarterback Ryan Tannehill comes off the reserve-COVID list for the Tennessee Titans. Running Back Jeremy McNichols was also taken off the list. Five players remain in protocol, including the Titans starting center and right guard.

