Sony announces surprise U-turn on Horizon Forbidden West PS4 upgrades
Sony has U-turned on plans not to offer PS5 upgrades for users who purchase the PS4 standard edition of Horizon Forbidden West. Earlier this week, the platform holder said it would not be offering new-gen upgrades to those who purchased the standard PS4 game, and that users would need to instead buy the more expensive $80 Digital Deluxe Edition in order to obtain both versions of the sequel.www.videogameschronicle.com
Comments / 0