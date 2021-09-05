CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sony announces surprise U-turn on Horizon Forbidden West PS4 upgrades

videogameschronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has U-turned on plans not to offer PS5 upgrades for users who purchase the PS4 standard edition of Horizon Forbidden West. Earlier this week, the platform holder said it would not be offering new-gen upgrades to those who purchased the standard PS4 game, and that users would need to instead buy the more expensive $80 Digital Deluxe Edition in order to obtain both versions of the sequel.

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Ps4#U Turn#Digital Deluxe Edition#Gran Turismo 7#Playstation#Ps4 Ps5#Mcv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

MechWarrior 5 is coming to PS5 with full DualSense support

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is headed to PS4 and PS5 later this month, which will mark the first time a MechWarrior game has come to a PlayStation console since 1997. Piranha Games announced on the official PlayStation Blog that it's bringing the latest MechWarrior game, as well as its big Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC expansion, to PlayStation on September 23. The PS5 version of MechWarrior 5 will support the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers as well as its haptic feedback.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate on Switch takes flak for release bugs and crashes

Sonic Colors Ultimate players have taken to social media to criticise the game’s launch bugs. The issues, which appear to be mainly affecting the Nintendo Switch version of the remaster, include severely glitched visuals, players falling through scenery, soft locks, crashes and more. “Don’t tell me people are actually blaming...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Here’s the latest Battlefield 2042 gameplay, showcasing special abilities

Electronic Arts’ DICE studio has released new Battlefield 2042 gameplay, detailing the game’s specialist operators. Inspired by the traditional four Battlefield classes, Specialists will be equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty, and will have fully customisable loadouts. Battlefield will release with 10 specialists on day one. The...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Alan Wake Remastered looks set for release in October

A remaster of Remedy’s 2010 thriller Alan Wake has been listed for release on consoles next month. As spotted by Twitter sleuth Wario 64, Alan Wake Remastered has been listed at retailer Rakuten Taiwan for release on PS4, PS5 and Xbox on October 5. Clues that Remedy could be planning...
Soccervideogameschronicle.com

Sensible Soccer’s spiritual successor is coming to Switch, PS5, Xbox and more

Sociable Soccer, the arcade-style football game developed by Sensible Soccer creator Jon Hare, is finally heading to the PC and consoles, thanks to a publishing deal with indie specialist Kiss. Currently available only via Apple Arcade, Sociable Soccer will be brought to a wide range of platforms thanks to a...
Video Gameslrmonline.com

Wolverine Game Coming To PS5 From Insomiac

We have already covered the announcement of Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac. However the studio are also working on a Wolverine game which will be exclusive to the PS5. The game is only in the very early development stages. You can catch a small teaser trailer for the game, but really there’s no proper footage yet. Check it out.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

September’s PlayStation Now games include Tekken 7 and Final Fantasy VII

September’s PlayStation Now games have been announced, including Tekken 7 and Final Fantasy VII. Starting tomorrow, September 7, both titles will be available on the service, along with Killing Floor 2, Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition and Moonlighter. Tekken 7 will be available until February 28, 2022, while the other titles do not have removal dates.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Acquires Firesprite Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced that it has acquired UK-based developer Firesprite Games. Firesprite Games is perhaps best known for developing The Playroom and The Playroom VR as well as The Persistence. The exact terms of the agreement, including the cost of the acquisition, have not been disclosed. The...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

It looks like EA’s new open-world developer could be ‘Neon Black Studios’

Electronic Arts‘ new open-world game developer could be called “Neon Black Studios”. That’s according to a trademark filed by the Battlefield publisher at both the US Patent and Trademark Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office last month. The listings, which covers “design and development of interactive, computer, video...
Businessgamepressure.com

Sony Acquires British Studio Firesprite, Founded by the Creators of Wipeout

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it has become the owner of UK-based studio Firesprite, which was founded by former employees of SCE Studio Liverpool, the team responsible for Wipeout. Firesprite has specialized in PlayStation VR games. Sony has recently been expanding the roster of its in-house development studios (previously...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Ubisoft is giving away the PC version of Far Cry 3 for free

Ubisoft has announced that the PC version of Far Cry 3 is currently available for free. Players can claim their free copy of the game by visiting this page, logging into their Ubisoft Connect account and choosing the ‘Ubisoft Connect PC’ logo. If an error message is shown, make sure...
Video GamesVentureBeat

PlayStation’s acquisition season is about purchasing variety within limits

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made another acquisition. This time, the company has brought U.K. studio Firesprite into the PlayStation Studios fold. Firesprite joins Nixxies and Housemarque as Sony looks to continue growing its stable of game developers. Firesprite is best known for contributing to PlayStation’s experimental Playroom games for its camera and VR peripherals. But PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has already confirmed that the team will work on its own projects going forward.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

It looks like future Call of Duty games could be getting console FOV sliders

Sledgehammer Games appears to have suggested that field of view customisation could be coming to future console versions of Call of Duty. The much-requested feature was seemingly teased by the studio’s senior development director Adam Iscove on Tuesday, following a live stream reveal of new game Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer.
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

The first footage of PES’s F2P successor ‘eFootball’ is receiving heavy criticism

Newly leaked footage of Pro Evolution Soccer’s successor eFootball has emerged, and the initial fan response isn’t entirely positive. An 11-minute video by Chinese YouTube channel Great Game has received numerous negative comments, both on the YouTube listing itself and on social media. The video shows Manchester United and Arsenal...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Aeterna Noctis, the Spanish metroidvania, presents new gameplay and confirms price

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Aeterna Noctis, the video game from Spanish studio Aeternum Game Studios, will arrive exclusively for PS4 and PS5 this December 15 at a recommended price of 29,99 euros. After being awarded in PlayStation Talents, the Spanish video game launcher for PlayStation, the title heads to the market with a metroidvania proposal where epic and adventure go hand in hand. Have new gameplay trailer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy