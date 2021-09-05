Sony announces surprise U-turn on Horizon Forbidden West PS4 upgrades

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is headed to PS4 and PS5 later this month, which will mark the first time a MechWarrior game has come to a PlayStation console since 1997. Piranha Games announced on the official PlayStation Blog that it's bringing the latest MechWarrior game, as well as its big Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC expansion, to PlayStation on September 23. The PS5 version of MechWarrior 5 will support the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers as well as its haptic feedback.