While Sony may not have made much of an appearance at gamescom this year, they have put together a new trailer showing some of their upcoming titles. Called “Breathtaking Games”, the trailer shows just a few of the titles coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 within the coming months. As is normal for Sony, they’ve included release windows for them. However, while most have gotten dates that can be as vague as 2022, the release windows are missing from Ghostwire: Tokyo and Gran Turismo 7, perhaps suggesting these games may have been delayed again.