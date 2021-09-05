CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listing Spotted For ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ For PS4, PS5 And Xbox Series For October 5 Release

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs with everything of this nature, take it with a grain of salt. But oh boy, does it sound juicy if it turns out to be real. Remember that listing on the Epic Games Store back end with Alan Wake? Well, as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, a listing for Alan Wake Remastered has been spotted on the Rakuten Taiwan website for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Not only that, but it has the release date of October 5.

