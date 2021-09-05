Listing Spotted For ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ For PS4, PS5 And Xbox Series For October 5 Release

Deathloop is fast approaching, with the release only six days away now. Soon, players will run and gun as Colt as he attempts to take on eight key targets within a single time loop, all while attempting to stop a rival assassin from taking him out too. With a lot of strange shenanigans and interesting story content afoot, there’s sure to be plenty to look forward to in the Dishonored developer’s latest outing. While many of you are ecstatic, you may be wondering if there’s a chance that Deathloop is coming to Nintendo Switch. If you’re wondering that yourself, we’re here to answer that question for you!