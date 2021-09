Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch appeared on WHOP Friday morning to urge people to get vaccinated if they can and discussed the City’s new incentive program. Mayor Lynch cast the tie-breaking ‘yes’ vote at the last meeting of the Hopkinsville City Council that passed the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that would give $100 to the next 1,000 Hopkinsville residents who get the shot, along with the chance for ten people to win $1,000, with the mayor saying they’re focused on getting the local vaccination rate up.