CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood Springs, CO

Fun in the mud at Glenwood Springs

westernslopenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo – To make the best of a bad situation, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is hosting a festival unlike any other this Labor Day weekend. Here at the mudslide festival, tourists and residents are celebrating the hard work of CDOT and the reopening of I-70. After a quick gondola ride, you arrive at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, where the staff is anxiously awaiting your arrival. “Glenwood Springs is open, people,” said Nancy Heard, General Manager. Come on up, we are not closed and you know what, there might be an occasional closure on I-70 but there’s other ways to get here. we appreciate those taking the effort to get up here so we are just having a little fun with it.”

www.westernslopenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Glenwood Springs, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#Mudslides#Cdot#Coloradans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy