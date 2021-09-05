CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Quarter Open Thread

By macondawg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulldogs head to the fourth quarter with the ball and a 10 point lead, behind a defense that looks as good as it has in years. Let’s punch one more in and get out of here with a huge win, how about it?. Go ‘Dawgs!!!

