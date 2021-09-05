CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
City
Edgewood, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#18 10 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Business groups don't oppose Biden vaccine requirement

Powerful business groups whose members are directly affected by President Biden ’s recently announced coronavirus vaccine requirement applauded Biden’s effort to boost vaccinations but said that the administration needs to provide more details about its plan. While business interests want to hear specifics about how businesses will enforce vaccination or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy