Flood Advisory issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.