New release picks: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and more!

Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

Not too many movies out this weekend other than the latest big budget Marvel spectacle, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we get into that but also some other real fun stuff. Expect tangents taking us down a Clint Eastwood rabbit hole, chatter about the latest documentary...

