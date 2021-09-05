Wilma Nell Parrish, 75

Robert Wesley Kirkland (Coach Rob) entered into Heaven on Sunday, August 15, 2021, due to COVID. He was 40 years old. Robert was born on January 16, 1981, in Lakeland, Florida. Robert is survived by his loving son, Zachary Heath Kirkland, his loving girlfriend and companion Michaela Criss, loving mother Mary Ruth Clagett, loving Stepmom Anita Kirkland, loving father Ed Kirkland, Zachary’s loving mother Hilary Swann Mohler (Robert), loving brother Tim Peak of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and many loving family members, beloved friends, and the Harvest Meat Markets Family. He is preceded in death by loving stepdad William Clagett 09.07.2012.
