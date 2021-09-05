CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Wilma Nell Parrish, 75

By Funeral home named below
Posted by 
LkldNow
LkldNow
 5 days ago

Wilma Nell Parrish, age 75, passed away on September 1, 2021 in Lakeland, FL. Wilma was born on December 15, 1945 in Alabama. Wilma loved to fish and cook for her family. She loved her grandbabies, they were her world. She is preceded in death by two children, Billie and Tina.

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bruce, FL
City
Parrish, FL
City
Oak Hill, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nell#Central Florida#Graveside Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

William David Pentecost, 72

William Pentecost passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 72, in Lakeland, Florida, surrounded by his wife and sons. He was always concerned more about his wife and family than he was himself. Bill is survived by his beautiful wife, Patricia, three sons and their wives (David...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Melody Lou Reynolds Koratich, 65

Melody Lou (Reynolds) Koratich, joined her eternal family September 2, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital following a sudden unexpected heart attack. Born on October 28, 1955 in Waynesburg, PA and grew up in the Rices Landing area. She was the daughter of the late W. Ralph and Mary Reynolds. Melody...
Bartow, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Misty Maloney, 57

Misty Maloney born September 21,1963 has passed away on August 21, 2021. Misty worked as an inventory control specialist for Linden Industrial Machinery. She died unexpectedly due to complications from COVID-19. Misty survived by her mother Helen Marle Waters, her sisters Wendy Smith and Crystal Murphy, her loving husband Leonard,...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Jerome “Jerry” Keith Walker, 66

Jerome (Jerry) Keith Walker, 66, of Lakeland, FL (formerly of Attleboro, MA) passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Roxanne Tyner-Walker and family on August 31, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Hospital after a 21-day battle beating COVID-19 however finally succumbing to the trauma COVID left behind. A student of Attleboro...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Vilai Brandon Vongrasamy, 22

Vilai Brandon Vongrasamy, 22, a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, and friend, passed on August 22, 2021, at 7:56 p.m. from respiratory failure at LMRC. Vilai Brandon Vongrasamy was born May 30, 1999. A small bundle of joy who grew and grew and grew and grew into a wonderful man. Vilai’s life may not have been long, but the years he lived were to the fullest and filled with great joy. Vilai lived life on his own terms. He chose to aggravate his brothers and sister but was their fiercest protector from their first breath. His Uncle was the one person he had yet to defeat. He was known as “Snacks” from a very young age, those closest to him know why. He was a caring grandson, who always remembered to call and make sure he provided anything that was needed. He was a friend who could be depended on when needed to help in any situation. Most importantly as a son, whom his mother could be proud of and depend on. Vilai will always be remembered in our hearts until the glorious day we meet again.
Polk County, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Christopher Broadhead, 32

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, 32, passed away on August 23, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Health. Chris was born in Winter Haven and served the Polk County community for 10 years as a deputy sheriff for Polk County Sheriff’s office. A memorial service will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Victory Church (1401 Griffin Road Lakeland, FL 33810). The family requests that all attendees wear a face mask at the service.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Matthew Franklin Haeusler, 46

Matt Haeusler began his life cruise on January 1, 1975, in Sheffield, AL continuing his journey with his father, Gary F Haeusler, and mother, Sharon S Surrency (formerly Sharon Haeusler) and younger brother, Christopher Haeusler to Lakeland, FL at the age of three years and spent his childhood and teenage years there attending Carlton Palmore Elementary, Lakeland Junior High, and Lakeland High School.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Robert “Coach Rob” Wesley Kirkland, 40

Robert Wesley Kirkland (Coach Rob) entered into Heaven on Sunday, August 15, 2021, due to COVID. He was 40 years old. Robert was born on January 16, 1981, in Lakeland, Florida. Robert is survived by his loving son, Zachary Heath Kirkland, his loving girlfriend and companion Michaela Criss, loving mother Mary Ruth Clagett, loving Stepmom Anita Kirkland, loving father Ed Kirkland, Zachary’s loving mother Hilary Swann Mohler (Robert), loving brother Tim Peak of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and many loving family members, beloved friends, and the Harvest Meat Markets Family. He is preceded in death by loving stepdad William Clagett 09.07.2012.
Home & GardenPosted by
LkldNow

Barbara Jane Smith Moore, 86

Barbara Jane (Smith) Moore (86) passed peacefully on August 12, 2021, Barbara was born in West Orange, New Jersey, to Donald and Ruth Smith, and relocated back to Florida in 1944. She considered herself a Florida Native!. Barbara was a proud mother to Diane Moore Muldoon (Tim) and Steven Moore,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy