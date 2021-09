Warning: Rat poison incoming. A yearly tradition for Crimson Tide fans at this point, but just what is it?. It all began in 2018 with nothing more than a simple tweet. In July of 2018, twitter user Mark Ennis likened Nick Saban's knack for dismantling opposing teams to that of "Joyless Murderball", implying that being an Alabama fan must be nothing more than pure misery in its endeavors. Mark, a Louisville Cardinals fan by the looks of his Twitter profile, clearly knows a thing or two about not enjoying his favorite team, so it makes sense that he chimed in here.