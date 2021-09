After an outstanding career trajectory with over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Julien joins Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik as Hotel Manager. Hailed for his business acumen, people-oriented management style and attention to detail, Julien holds a remarkable track record of successfully opening and transforming several luxury hotels and concept driven restaurants in India. From his very first stint as an apprentice with the Taj Group of Hotels to propelling the operations of Asia's biggest and India's most iconic nightclub - Fire N' Ice, he had garnered a strong foothold in the hospitality industry at a very young age and concurrently became extremely prominent in the social circuit of Mumbai.