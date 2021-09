Each month, we run down the most memorable clips and celebrate artists who are breaking ground with their visuals. The latest single from Monaleo is a clinic in delightful arrogance in which the burgeoning Houston rapper dishes out head-knocking barbs aimed at “fake bitches” everywhere (see: “Busting at your noodle, tryna boil your linguine”). In the video, she wears heart-shaped sunglasses and a peach velour tracksuit with the hood pulled up as she spends some quality time with a friend in a massive white Bentley. Monaleo lavishly treats herself, whether riding on the highway while hanging out of the sunroof, indulging in a shopping spree with bags on bags of designer wares, or dancing rowdily in the front seat. That she does all of it while verbally laying waste to haters with surgical precision is further proof of her unfuckwithability.