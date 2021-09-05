CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, NY

Hobart student faces felony weapons charge for having a shotgun on campus

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
A Hobart student was found to be in possession of a weapon on campus and now faces a felony charge.

On Wednesday, Geneva Police charged Bryce W. Miltenberger, 21, of Dallas, Texas with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds for having a shotgun.

The gun was located in Miltenberger’s vehicle but had been in his dorm room before that.

It is unknown how police learned about the gun before confiscating it.

Sometimes when police come to campus for a crime, students receive a warning if it’s for a misdemeanor or violation offenses.

That is not the policy if the charge is for a felony weapon.

Miltenberger was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

