Hobart student faces felony weapons charge for having a shotgun on campus

A Hobart student was found to be in possession of a weapon on campus and now faces a felony charge.

On Wednesday, Geneva Police charged Bryce W. Miltenberger, 21, of Dallas, Texas with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds for having a shotgun.

The gun was located in Miltenberger’s vehicle but had been in his dorm room before that.

It is unknown how police learned about the gun before confiscating it.

Sometimes when police come to campus for a crime, students receive a warning if it’s for a misdemeanor or violation offenses.

That is not the policy if the charge is for a felony weapon.

Miltenberger was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

