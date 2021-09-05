CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga, NY

Bird feeders can safely be hung back up after deadly disease that spreads among birds has diminished

 5 days ago
The Onondaga Audubon Society asked people to take down their bird feeders to help stop the spread of a deadly disease to birds, but people are wondering if they can hang them back up.

Reports of the cases have diminished greatly in states that were reporting it.

States that had the disease present have fully or partially lifted restrictions on bird feeders, and New York never reported any cases.

People may safely hang their bird feeders back up.

