Ithaca, NY

Ithaca police investigate ‘accidental’ drowning at South Fulton St. inlet

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRyD8_0bmzH0VB00

Police say they are investigating a death after a person drowned on South Fulton Street.

The Ithaca Police Department said in a news release that they were called to the inlet in the area of 100 South Fulton Street for the report of a drowning.

When they arrived- they found a victim, who was not identified, but said to be deceased.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but that the drowning itself appeared accidental.

The investigation remains active.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

