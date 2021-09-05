Ithaca police investigate ‘accidental’ drowning at South Fulton St. inlet

Police say they are investigating a death after a person drowned on South Fulton Street.

The Ithaca Police Department said in a news release that they were called to the inlet in the area of 100 South Fulton Street for the report of a drowning.

When they arrived- they found a victim, who was not identified, but said to be deceased.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but that the drowning itself appeared accidental.

The investigation remains active.

