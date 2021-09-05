Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Sunday’s schedule
Here are Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Sunday’s schedule.
SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Bryan at Lehigh, 11 a.m.
Lafayette at Indiana, 1
East Stroudsburg at Assumption, 1
MEN’S SOCCER
DeSales at Rutgers-Newark, 1
East Stroudsburg at Molloy, 6
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Frostburg St at Kutztown, 12:30
Hartford at Lafayette, 1
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
VILLANOVA 47, LEHIGH 6
Villanova 6-14-24-3 — 47
Lehigh 0-3-0-0 — 3
FIRST QUARTER
V: Cole Bunce 35 FG, 7:17 (Drive: 7 plays, 55 yards, 2:36)
V: Bunce 49 FG, 0:16 (Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 4:25)
SECOND QUARTER
V: Justin Covington 13 run (Bunce kick), 11:02 (Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:51)
V: Covington 51 run (Bunce kick), 3:57 (Drive: 6 plays, 89 yards, 3:30)
L: Dylan Van Dusen 34 field goal, 0:13 (Drive: 2 plays, 19 yards, 0:13)
THIRD QUARTER
V: Jaaron Hayek 17 pass from Daniel Smith (Bunce kick), 9:30 (Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 2:58)
V: Dez Boykin 15 pass from Smith (Bunce kick), 7:12 (Drive: 3 plays, 20 yards, 1:33)
V: Bunce 30 FG, 3:04 (Drive: 6 plays, 16 yards, 1:55)
V: Boykin 61 pass from Smith, 0:35 (Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:31)
FOURTH QUARTER
V: Will Bartel 26 FG, 8:50 (Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 5:14)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Villanova: Covington 18-156, 2 TD; Barlee 11-91; Smith 3-(-8); Cirino 5-25; Colantuono 4-11.Lehigh: Garcia 6-18; DiPietro 3-19; Allen 3-3; Hill 1-(-1).
PASSING: Villanova: Smith 13-21-1, 182 yards.Lehigh: Wilkinson 15-26-3, 134 yards; Perri 3-6-1, 17 yards.
RECEIVING: Villanova: Hayek 4-54, 2 TD; Ayo-Durojaiye 3-3; Perez 2-26; Boykin 3-90, 2 TDs.Lehigh: Snyder 5-56, Foley 5-53, Hill 2-3; Miner 3-21.
KING’S COLLEGE 13, MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY 10
Moravian 0-10-0-0 — 10
King’s 3-7-0-3 — 13
FIRST QUARTER
KC: Kyle Prescavage 43-Yards Field Goal (7 plays, 13 yards, 1:35)
SECOND QUARTER
MU: T. Yacuboski 39-Yard Field Goal (11 plays, 36 yards, 4:35)
MU: Trevor Cunningham 74 pass from Christopher Mills (Yacuboski kick) (1 play, 74 yards, 0:12)
KC: Tim Constantino 10 pass from Tyler Moore (Prescavage kick) (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:36)
FOURTH QUARTER
KC: Prescavage 24-Yard Field Goal (12 plays, 73 yards, 3:57)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: KC: Enzo Poulson 9-34, Tekoah Guedes 3-11, Quincy Clark 8-8, Gabe Boccella 1-5, Brenna Robinson 2-4, Tyler Moore 10-(-28); MU: Nate Boyle 13-80, Carrington Smith 11-19, Christopher Mills 5-3,
PASSING: KC: Moore 24-46-1, 256 Yards, TD; MU: Mills 12-30-0, 183 Yards, TD, Vincent Scaglia 0-0-0, 0 Yards
RECEIVING: KC: Tim Constantino 6-98, TD, Boccella 9-75, Robinson 3-41, Brandon Cohen 3-23, Tyler Carey 1-10, Poulson 1-6, Clark 1-3; MU: Trevor Cunningham 2-87, TD, Nick Petros 4-69, Smith 1-8, Chris Caprini 1-8, Ethan Deater 1-7, Boyle 3-4.
BOYS SOCCER
LEWISBURG 1, MORAVIAN ACADEMY 0
L: Goal: Alfred Romano; Shots: 16; MA: Shots: 16
MEN’S SOCCER
MUHLENBERG 2, SCRANTON 0
Muhlenberg 2-0 — 2
Scranton 0-0 — 0
M: Goals: Greyson King 2; Assists: Chris Richards, Zack Mikuta; Shots: 12; Corners: 2; Saves: 4; S: Shots: 8; Corners: 3; Saves: 5
MORAVIAN 1, DICKINSON 0
MU: Goal: Reed Sturza; Assist: Carson Snyder; Shots: 10; Corners: 7; Saves: 2; D: Shots: 7; Corners: 5; Saves: 6
GIRLS SOCCER
STROUDSBURG 4, ES NORTH 0
Stroudsburg 3-1 – 4
ES North 0-0 – 0
S: Goals: Sara Hopkins 3, Amelia Niemanl Assists: Johanna Heitczman, Nieman; Shots: 12; Corners: 2; ESN: Shots: 4; Corners: 2
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MORAVIAN 1, PENN STATE BERKS 1
MU: Goal: Megan Chesney; Assist: Alexa Brown; Shots: 19; Corners: 9; Saves: 7; PSU-B: Goal: Mary King; Shots: 11; Corners: 4; Saves: 10
FIELD HOCKEY
FREEDOM 2, SALISBURY 1
F: Goals: Paige Jenkins 2; Assists: Paige Telatovich 2; Shots: 15; Saves: Lauren Jancsarics 10; S: Goal: Ella DeFazio; Shots: 11; Saves: Olivia Ringholm 13
EMMAUS 3, PM WEST 1
E: Goals: Kyleigh Faust, Rachel Herbine, Emily Buss; Assists: Abby Burnett 2; Shots: 19; Corners: 18; Saves: Emma Cari 4; PMW: Goal: Gracies Grazza; Assist: Olivia Peechatka; Shots: 5; Corners: 5; Saves: Lauren Wolldstein 16
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
MORAVIAN 4, MISERICORDIA 2
MU: Goals: Ava Edwards 3, Emily Wells; Assists: Wells 2, Mackenzie Jakobsen; Shots: 12; Corners: 7; Saves: 1; MIS: Goals: Anna Effinger, Lilly Metress; Shots: 7; Corners: 8; Saves: 3
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WEATHERLY 3, PALMERTON 1
19-25, 27-25, 25-10, 25-20
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
WENTWORTH TECH 3, MORAVIAN 2
19-25,25-18,14-25,25-19,15-10. MU: Kirah Dreisbach 12-2-0; Sela Herber 12-1-3; Jenna Deegan 7-0-6
H.S. GOLF
SOUTHERN LEHIGH 384, PALMERTON 392
SL: Michael Andrews 74, Cohen Resch 74, Colin Sarnoski 76, Frankie Boensch 77, Aiden Canzano 83; P: Tyler Hager 71, Connor Reinhard 75, Josh Suto 80, Nathan Steinmetz 81, Dominic Kintz 85
LATE FRIDAY RESULTS
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTHAMPTON 3, NOTRE DAME GP 0
N: Goals: – Lauren Straub 2, Raine Korpics; Assists: Korpics, Julia Minnich; Shots: 16; Saves: Olivia Vajda 3; ND: Shots: 3; Saves: Sarah Andreano 11, Alessia Smith 2
FIELD HOCKEY
SALISBURY 8, NOTRE DAME ES 1
Salisbury 5-3 — 8
Notre Dame ES 0-1 — 1
S: Goals: Quinn Wittman 5, Aaliyah M’Bai 3; Assists: Hannah Kenmp 2, Wittman, M’Bai, Gianna Cilibretti, Gabi Pena; ND: Goal: Sarabi Frances.
