Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Sunday’s schedule

Dennis Ramella remembers where he was and what he was doing on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. “Doris Carraher was my athletic secretary at the time and it was her wedding anniversary,” said Ramella, who was the Emmaus High athletic director from 1999-2018. “She was excited and she got a phone call from her son. Her son told her a plane just flew into one of the twin towers in New York City. He ...