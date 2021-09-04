Attention Lyndhurst Business Owners and Managers. We Invite You To Attend Our 3rd Annual Business Appreciation Mixer at the Lyndhurst Community Center5:00 PM to 8:00 PMOctober 6th 2021

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa Business owner is celebrating nine years in the business with the community that has shown her support. Terri Baird, owner of My Chic Boutique and Ottumwa Tuxedo Rental, says she moved from North Court Street to East Main Street. “I’ve been on North Court for four and a half years and I’ve been at this location for four and a half years so with everything we’ve been through I wanted to do some kind of fun celebration,” she shared during an interview with KYOU.