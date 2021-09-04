Attention Lyndhurst Business Owners and Managers. We Invite You To Attend Our 3rd Annual Business Appreciation Mixer at the Lyndhurst Community Center5:00 PM to 8:00 PMOctober 6th 2021
To ALL Lyndhurst Home Based, Office and Storefront Businesses!!!. Business Appreciation Mixer sponsored by the City of Lyndhurst, Ohio and the ➤ Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce (HHRCC). (You do NOT need to be a Chamber member to attend.) Network with City Officials and other Business Owners. Great food. Entertainment. Free.www.lyndhurst-oh.com
