Pitt will head down to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday to take on Tennessee in the Johnny Majors Classic. The game will be the first meeting between the Panthers and the Volunteers since 1983, and it will mark just the third time that the two teams have met on the gridiron. Pitt prevailed in both of the previous matchups and is expected to win again as a three-point favorite over Tennessee. However, the game is expected to be another close one between Pat Narduzzi and Josh Heupel, who dueled to a 35-34 outcome in Pitt’s favor when Heupel coached UCF back in 2019.