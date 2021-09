SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse volleyball team has its first road trip of the 2021 season at the Yale Invitational. The Orange will face Quinnipiac, Yale, and Hartford in a six-match round robin format on September 3rd and 4th. 'Cuse opens the tournament against Quinnipiac on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by a match against Yale at 7:30 p.m. Syracuse closes the tournament on Saturday with a match against Hartford at 1 p.m. Fan attendance is restricted to fully vaccinated Yale students, faculty and staff. All matches will be streamed on ESPN+.