CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland 30, WVU 24: Five takeaways

By Jeff Ermann
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland overcame a few early West Virginia haymakers, clamped down defensively in the second half and gutted out a big 30-24 win. A few takeaways:. A different kind of win ... Maryland's had some good wins under Mike Locksley, win the one at Penn State standing far above the crowd, but you could argue today's was the biggest of his tenure at Maryland. This felt like a swing game right out of the gate, the sort of game whose results could send the team's trajectory in either direction. It was against a good Big 12 tea and a border rival, one that had owned the Terps by winning nine of the past 10 meetings. It's also key for recruiting, giving the Terps some juice right out of the gate and keeping the attention of recruits wondering if it's the same old Maryland.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maryland Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Wvu#Penn State#Terps#Micky Ward#Mountaineers#Jb#Tayon Fleet Davis#Killshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Axios panics about GOP 'uprising' over Biden's vaccine mandate not seen in 'decades', ignores 2020 BLM riots

Axios raised eyebrows on Friday over its analysis of the GOP backlash of President Biden's vaccine mandate. In its report headlined "America's civil war of 2021," Axios co-founder Mike Allen marked the "public uprising" among "top Republicans" in response to Biden's new COVID policy, stressing that it comes "eight months after more than 500 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the election."

Comments / 0

Community Policy