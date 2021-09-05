This Outdoor Mini Power Station Just Got a Massive Price Cut

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re preparing for a fun outdoor trip or vacation, it’s important to have all the right essentials. That means a great tent and camping gear but it’s also important to have a compact and reliable generator for those times when you need some power on the open road. An indispensable accessory, the EcoFlow DELTA mini is the ideal mini power station whether you’re planning on heading out on a road trip, looking to spend the weekend camping in the wilderness, or you’ve simply got a full day outdoors planned with your buddies. Right now, the EcoFlow DELTA mini is available for just $799 as part of HSN’s Today’s Special. A saving of $200, this is a fantastic time to buy one of the latest gadgets for less than usual. Here’s why we love it.

