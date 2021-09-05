This Outdoor Mini Power Station Just Got a Massive Price Cut

If your home and local area suffer from a lot of power cuts, it can be pretty frustrating. Whether you’re trying to work from home during some challenging weather conditions, or you simply want to be able to cook up a meal for your family and loved ones, having power is a really important part of the process. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a home battery or portable power station at your disposal. While you might think of portable power stations as huge items that take up a lot of room in your home, that really doesn’t have to be the case. EcoFlow has just launched its EcoFlow DELTA mini Portable Power Station which is lightweight at just under 11 kg and far from bulky. It’s the ideal accompaniment to your home setup or for those times when you might want to head out camping but still have some power at your disposal. Available at a discounted price of $799 for a limited time only, it’s a really useful tool for your arsenal. Want to know all about it? We’re going to tell you everything you need to know.