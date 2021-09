This past weekend, I covered the eight players no longer included in my new Midseason Top 30, so now it’s time to start discussing the ones actually on the list. This group of ten will feature several newcomers, including those who’ve played their way onto the list, as well as a few 2021 draftees. Regarding the latter, we still don’t know a whole lot about these guys, so look at their ranking as more of a starting point based on the scout evaluations currently available. Be sure to let us know what you think about the list on Twitter.