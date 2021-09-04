Iconic Today Show Weatherman Willard Scott Dies at 87

The iconic Today show weatherman Willard Scott has passed away. His protégé Al Roker announced the news on his Instagram page. Scott, 87, was an NBC legend. He started out as a page at WRC-TV (the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C.), in 1950. In the 1960s he was McDonald’s very first clown, then called Donald McDonald. He went on to become the weatherman at WRC in the 1970s, and moved to the network in 1980 to become weatherman for Today show. In 1983, he began his popular centenarian birthday greeting segments on the morning show (which later became sponsored by Smucker’s).