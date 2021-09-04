CHARGERS OUTLAST PACE UNIVERSITY
Pleasantville, N.Y. (9/4/21) The Dominican College women's volleyball team outlasted the Setters of Pace University to earn their second win of the season. Pace took the opening set over DC. DC bounced back to win the next two sets. Pace took the fourth set to force a fifth and final set. DC closed out the victory in the fifth set. DC jumped ahead by five points and Pace answered back to tie DC 11-11. DC used a 4-1 run to secure the win.chargerathletics.com
Comments / 0