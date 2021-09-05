Baxter football routs Melcher-Dallas in district opener

Nate McMinamen

BAXTER — Baxter’s depth was on full display against Melcher-Dallas on Friday night.

Two Bolts threw touchdown passes, four players rushed for a TD and three players caught passes that resulted in touchdowns during a 68-0 win over the Saints.

In the Class 8-man District 7 opener, the Bolts ran just 21 plays and took zero offensive snaps in the fourth quarter.

The Bolts are 2-0 for the first time in program history and Baxter recorded its first shutout since dropping to 8-man in 2017.

Baxter, which has outscored its first two opponents 116-20 this season, led 32-0 after one quarter and went up 46-0 at halftime.

Melcher-Dallas (0-2 overall, 0-1 in district play) has been outscored 142-6 in the first two weeks of 2021.

Cody Damman was 4-of-5 through the air for 81 yards and three TDs and he rushed one time for a 36-yard score.

Treyton Travis threw for 36 yards and one score, rushed for 30 yards and another TD and also hauled in a 36-yard TD reception.

Rory Heer gained 81 rushing yards and scored one TD on three carries and also caught a 14-yard TD, Cade Robinson scored his first varsity touchdown, rushed for 18 yards and had a 16-yard catch and Cael Shepley caught two passes for 31 yards and one score. Cody Samson’s lone catch went for an 11-yard TD.

Nate McMinamen led the defense with 11 1/2 tackles and one sack and Devan Fredregill had 9 1/2 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Jake Travis tallied 4 1/2 tackles and blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. Grant Borts also had 4 1/2 tackles and Aidan Johnson recorded one sack.

The Bolts (2-0, 2-0) recorded their second straight win over Melcher-Dallas. They averaged 73 points per game in those two wins.