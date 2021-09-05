CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes Trade Christian Dvorak To Canadiens

 5 days ago

Christian Dvorak was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The trade comes after the Canadiens decided not to match the Carolina Hurricanes' offer sheet on restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, for which they received a first- and third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

NHLYardbarker

Coyotes Reporter Denies Rumor Jakob Chychrun May Be On the Move

On Monday night, hockey Twitter started coming up with trade destinations for Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun after a report came out saying the team would be open to moving him for the right offer. Those rumors ended up being short-lived, as Coyotes insider Craig Morgan shot it down not...
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens Get Short-Term Upgrade on Kotkaniemi in Dvorak

Dvorak was of course acquired after the Canadiens opted not to match the Carolina Hurricanes’ offer sheet to which they signed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The decision to forego paying Kotkaniemi over $6.1 million next season probably makes the most sense right now for Bergevin. Truth be told, so does acquiring Dvorak, who fills an open slot down the middle, with Kotkaniemi now gone, as well as Phillip Danault. The long-term ramifications are the problem.
NHLsports360az.com

Coyotes Trade Dvorak To Montreal, Continue Stockpiling Draft Picks

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong was bound and determined to add a couple more draft picks to his offseason haul before the start of Coyotes development camp on Sep. 9. He succeeded in doing so, trading away center Christian Dvorak to the Montreal Canadiens for the higher of Montreal’s two first-round selections in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and a 2024 second-round selection.
NHLfiveforhowling.com

A farewell to four traded Coyotes players

If you told fans last season that, in less than a year, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Darcy Kuemper, and Christian Dvorak would no longer be on the team, they might not have believed you. However, General Manager Bill Armstrong made it very clear that he would not hesitate to trade...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Senators, Hurricanes…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Luke Fox of Sportsnet took a look at some of the more interesting names still available on the free agent market. He offers updates on a handful of players and provides the latest information he has about their respective statuses. Meanwhile, there is some news regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, the Ottawa Senators extending their GM, and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon talks about the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
NHLchatsports.com

What can we expect from Christian Dvorak in Montreal?

The Montreal Canadiens ended the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama by letting him go to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Habs immediately (yet conditionally) flipped some of their draft capital acquired as compensation, namely the first-round pick, and a second-round selection in 2024 to the Arizona Coyotes for Christian Dvorak. The caveat to the picks going to Arizona is slightly complicated, in that the Coyotes will get the higher of the first-round picks, unless one or both ends up in the top 10 after the draft lottery, in which case they receive the lower one.
NHLchatsports.com

Flames sign Brad Richardson (one year, $800k AAV)

The Calgary Flames have signed 36-year-old forward Brad Richardson to a one-year contract worth $800,000, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. The #Flames have signed Brad Richardson to a one-year contract: https://t.co/FDV9Q7VvVO pic.twitter.com/4y0606ssEb. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 8, 2021. Richardson spent the 2020–21 season with the Nashville Predators, scoring one...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Sign Ryan Poehling

The Montreal Canadiens have signed restricted free agent forward Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract. In 2021-22, Poehling will receive $750K at the NHL level and $225K at the AHL level. In 2022-23, he will receive $750K as the contract will be one-way. It seems like a long time ago...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Dvorak, Laczynski, Capitals, Mittelstadt

The Canadiens are believed to have identified Coyotes center Christian Dvorak as their top trade target as they investigate their options following the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet, reports Sportsnet’s Eric Engels (audio link). The 25-year-old was the logical speculative target for Montreal in this scenario with Arizona believed to be willing to move him and Dvorak being signed for four more years at $4.45MM while plausibly slotting in on the second line in the role that Kotkaniemi was expected to fill. The asking price for Dvorak was believed to be high at the draft and with Montreal’s hand being forced here, it could even be higher now.
NHLSports Illustrated

Canadiens and Hurricanes: The Love Affair

Yesterdays seemed like April Fool’s day in the world of hockey. I can't say I was shocked when I heard that the Carolina Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet to forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. But I started to laugh. The first thing that came to my mind? Don’t piss off a billionaire because it can come back to haunt you.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens Could Trade Kotkaniemi Offer Sheet Pick(s) to Flames

If the Montreal Canadiens elect not to match the offer made by the Carolina Hurricanes for center Jesperi Kotkaniemi — talk is that they are shopping the compensatory picks around the NHL in their seven-day window — the groundwork for a deal between the Calgary Flames and Canadiens once the player is moved would be laid.
NHLmarkerzone.com

CANADIENS COULD EYE COYOTES CENTERMAN AS REPLACEMENT FOR KOTKANIEMI

As everyone knows by now, the Carolina Hurricanes signed restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet. Should Montreal choose not to match, Carolina will give them a first round pick and third round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman believes the Canadiens could flip those picks and try to acquire centerman Christian Dvorak.
Alize Johnson barely cleared waivers before agreeing to a new deal with the Chicago Bulls. Johnson was waived by the Brooklyn Nets two days ago. The waiver followed the Nets adding Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge and completing a 2-for-1 trade with the Detroit Pistons. The 6'7'' forward will sign a two-year contract for the veteran minimum worth $3.6 million with Chicago.
NHLNHL

Canadiens DropShop 101

MONTREAL - Curious about the Canadiens' foray into NFTs and how you can own a digital piece of Habs history? You've come to the right place. NFT stands for non-fungible token. A non-fungible token is a unique, digital asset, managed on a blockchain. Each NFT contains unique data, meaning each NFT is not interchangeable. The data associated with the NFT is stored on the blockchain and also serves as your proof of ownership, which is what differentiates your NFT from, say, a screenshot you might take of the NFT from the Web. The image of the real NFT and the screenshot saved in your camera roll may look the same, but one is authentic and contains data which is stored on the blockchain that gives it value and the other is not - the same way an authentic Picasso painting has more value than a poster of that same image you might buy in an art gallery gift shop.
NHLchatsports.com

It’s Official: The Montreal Canadiens Won the Suzuki-Pacioretty Trade

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens and teammate Cole Caufield #22 react after Suzuki scored against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Two of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 30, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NHLYardbarker

Montreal Canadiens Almost Traded for Marc-Andre Fleury

Take this as just speculation, but according to popular website DANLESCOULISSES.com , the Montreal Canadiens had their eyes on goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury prior to the veteran landing with the Chicago Blackhawks. Apparently, the Canadiens were thinking they might lose Carey Price to the Seattle Kraken and as a backup plan, were ready to swing a deal for Fleury.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Following Dvorak trade, Canadiens GM Bergevin addresses media

It didn't take long for the Montreal Canadiens to enact their next move after declining to match the Carolina Hurricanes' offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, which sent the 21-year-old to Raleigh. The Canadiens, on the same night they declined, acquired forward Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes for a first-...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens News and Rumours: Kotkaniemi, Dvorak, & Eichel

For most Montreal Canadiens fans, this week has been a nail-biter. Last week, the Carolina Hurricanes presented an offer sheet to Canadiens young forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who signed it. Canadiens general manager (GM) took the entire seven days to answer. Here is the answer Bergevin gave and the moves that followed.
NHLchatsports.com

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Christian Dvorak is eager to join the team

New Hab Christian Dvorak says he’s looking forward to hockey-mad Montreal. [TSN | Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]. Dvorak talks about what he hopes to bring to the team. [Twitter]. Montreal feels they made a sensible decision in letting Jesperi Kotkaniemi go at the offer-sheet price, but that doesn’t mean they...

