'A rare and special thing': Oliver was able to return to public school after 3 years in a private special ed placement. Why is his story so unusual?
A voice crackled over Caitlin Smith’s walkie-talkie. Smith looked around her classroom at Roanoke Minnick School to make sure that Oliver Sargent had all of his belongings. She stuffed his backpack with a sketchbook of detailed drawings, folders of his work in the classroom and a new set of colored pencils — a gift she got him for his last day of school.roanoke.com
