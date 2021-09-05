CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vivial Named "Best Content Writing Service" For Fourth Straight Year in Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Times Union
 6 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) September 04, 2021. Digital marketing leader, Vivial, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Content Writing Service” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Content Marketing#Marketing Automation#Martech#Global Marketing#Prweb#Digital#Newsfeeds#Vp Of Marketing#Seo Solution Providers#Silicon Review#Crm#Sem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Collegesmartechseries.com

Simplilearn And The Knowledge Innovation Center, Through Its Partnership With The University of Arizona Global Campus, Launch Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing

Simplilearn, the world’s number one online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, in collaboration with the Knowledge Innovation Center through its partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus Forbes School of Business and Technology (UAGC), launched its Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing. The Knowledge Innovation Center, in collaboration with Simplilearn, provides learners the unique combined advantage of academic excellence from the University of Arizona Global Campus and Simplilearn’s award-winning curriculum to help learners master a set of fundamental and highly critical digital marketing skills. With over 100 hours of learning, requiring 4 to 5 hours weekly from the learners, the program is best suited for students or professionals looking to jump-start a career in digital marketing, especially in roles such as Digital Marketing Manager, SEO/PPC/Social-Media Manager, Content Marketing Manager, and Growth Hacker.
Softwaremartechseries.com

FinancialForce Named Top Professional Services Automation Software by G2 for the Enterprise for Eleventh Consecutive Quarter

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, has been recognized as the #1 vendor in G2’s Fall 2021 Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Reports, marking the eleventh consecutive quarter as the top PSA for the enterprise. FinancialForce ERP was also named a leader in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Accounting, Billing and Revenue Management. The rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and they draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C Named Finalist for 2021 Best of Tech Awards

Greater Cleveland Partnership awards honor those supporting the local tech industry. Cuyahoga Community College’s (Tri-C®) Information Technology Services (ITS) department has been hard at work throughout the pandemic. Operating largely behind the scenes, ITS has been essential to the College’s ability to transition to an all-remote work and school environment last year and back to on-site work and classes this summer and fall.
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

AgroFresh Awarded Overall Food Quality Solution of the Year at AgTech Breakthrough Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) announced that it has received the Overall Food Quality Solution of the Year Award at the AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgroFresh has been recognized by AgTech Breakthrough for its unparalleled portfolio of integrated solutions for the produce industry that have helped to maintain freshness, reduce food waste, and maximize sustainable resources throughout the supply chain for more than 40 years.
Economymartechseries.com

Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions

Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions for Q3 2021. Domo has been named to this ShortList for seven consecutive years, as a top-rated solution for early adopter organizations. Marketing Technology News: [24]7.ai Named a...
BusinessTimes Union

Convoso Wins Silver in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, was named the winner of the Silver Stevie® Award for Leadership Development for the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources...
Denver, NYTimes Union

The 5th Ingredient and Fermly Announce Partnership That Brings Data Management and QA/QC to Breweries on a Unified Platform

DENVER (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. The 5th Ingredient®, a leading brewery operations management software company, and Fermly®, an innovative craft beverage testing laboratory at the intersection of knowledge and technology, announced today a new partnership that brings Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) certified testing data into a single data management platform.
BusinessTimes Union

Cisive Receives Business Excellence Award 2021 from CIO Bulletin

HOTVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, has been recognized by corporate news leader CIO Bulletin with a Business Excellence Award 2021. The award recognizes organizations that have achieved outstanding commercial success in designated areas of expertise around the globe. Nominees include industry leaders, teams, and firms who have had the greatest impact in their industry and represent the benchmark of achievement, professionalism, and best practices.
BusinessTimes Union

AltaVista Strategic Partners Recognized as Best Places to Work Finalist

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. The events of the last year and a half yielded many unexpected results, one being the mass exodus the United States workforce is currently experiencing. Reports show that people are quitting their jobs more than any other time in the last 20 years. In June 2021, there were 10.07 million job openings in the United States, which is considerably higher than the average 6 million a month.
Personal FinanceTimes Union

Century Business Solutions Partners with Parttrap to Deliver Credit Card Processing within Parttrap® ONE

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Parttrap, a Global software company delivering Parttrap® ONE – a complete B2B eCommerce platform, to allow credit card processing directly within the platform. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for...
Businessbizjournals

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Best Places to Work and HR Awards programs

The St. Louis Business Journal has opened up the nomination process for the 2022 Best Places to Work and HR Awards programs. If your company is the best place to work in St. Louis, submit your nomination for our annual program. Applying for this awards program is a two-part process: First, fill out the Best Places to Work Awards nomination form found here, and then you'll receive further instructions from our third-party surveyor, Quantum Workplace, on how to proceed with the online, anonymous and confidential employee surveys.
Businessmartechseries.com

Amid Rapid Growth, Origin Expands Team; Launches New Enterprise Division

Top talent from Operative Media and Future plc join the company to pursue new enterprise partnerships and expand programmatic services. Origin, a pioneering media, and technology company reshaping how brands engage and activate consumers on the largest screen at home, announced today the launch of a new enterprise division and the appointment of two strategic hires. Molly McArdle joins as Head of Enterprise Partnerships and Sahil Shah as Head of Programmatic.
MusicTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with Nominations for the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 55th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, to be held Nov. 10, 2021. “This year’s group of nominees is remarkable, and Greenberg Traurig is proud to join in congratulating...
Marketingmartechseries.com

Napkyn Analytics to Speak at Measure Summit 2021

Napkyn Analytics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, to present at MeasureSummit 2021, September 28, 2021 – October 1, 2021. Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform announced that Napkyn’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, has been invited to speak as part of Measure Summit 2021’s inaugural “Second Stage”.
Internetmartechseries.com

MarTech interview with Ethan Anderson, Founder and CEO at MyTime

Creating a unified view of customer buying behaviors across multiple online and offline channels is key to driving a better and more personalized buying experience; Ethan Anderson, Founder and CEO at MyTime talks about a few ways for merchants to improve how they gather and use data from online channels to improve their customer engagement models:
Softwaremartechseries.com

Hydrolix Cloud Data Platform Helps Arkose Labs Save Money and Deliver Real-Time Insights on Millions of Fraud Attacks Daily

Hydrolix announces today the immediate availability of a case study describing the Arkose Labs migration to the Hydrolix cloud data platform. Arkose Labs’ fast growing data challenges: The only things scaling faster than the company’s triple-digit customer revenue growth were the costs associated with collecting and analyzing terabytes a day of raw data. They needed an alternative to their existing platform which would improve their margins and future-proof their business.
Technologydallassun.com

Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) Launches Trustfeed Brand and Establishes New Consumer Review Platform

Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) officially launched its Trustfeed consumer review platform. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Trustfeed is a revolutionary new online customer review site that benefits businesses and consumers alike, capitalizing on Fastbase's ever expanding Big Data containing over 195 million companies and utilizing information from the Fastbase database in almost real-time. Trustfeed aims to be the uber consumer and business review site and feed trust back into the review equation. Trustfeed will be run as an independent company.
MarketsTimes Union

ION acquires Clarus Financial Technology

LONDON (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. ION Markets, a leading global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, announces the acquisition of Clarus Financial Technology (‘Clarus’), a provider of SaaS analytics, data, and research for global derivatives markets. Derivatives markets are being transformed by regulatory change and...
SoftwareTimes Union

Century Business Solutions Launches New Payment Integration for Zoho Inventory

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. The integration, EBizCharge for Zoho Inventory, allows Zoho users to accept, add, and manage payments from customer profiles, sales orders, and invoices directly inside Zoho Inventory. Merchants who use EBizCharge for Zoho Inventory will have the ability to import deposits from invoices and sales...

Comments / 0

Community Policy