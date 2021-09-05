CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Power pitchers combine to shut out High Point 4-0

By Staff report
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

Three West Virginia Power pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the High Point Rockers Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park. Elih Villanueva (3-2) got the win after allowing four hits in six innings. Eleardo Cabrera pitched two scoreless frames, allowing one hit, and Junior Rincon pitched a perfect ninth. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts, including seven by Villanueva, and walked none.

