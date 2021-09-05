PHOTOS: A perfect evening for Culpeper's First Friday
On Friday Culpeper’s downtown merchants kept their doors open late “‘til 8,” for First Fridays, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. Boston-area band Eunoia Moon, supported by Jewel Tone Music, performed for an appreciative crowd near Culpeper’s train depot while Sandy Conner, owner of Face Painting by Sandy, used the faces of young people as her canvas. Culpeper's public piano was put to use in the late afternoon, entertaining shoppers next to the visitors center.starexponent.com
